Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Governor Northam Announces Nation’s First State-Led Supply Chain Optimization Program

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article~ Virginia companies to receive support on global competitiveness, international trade ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced the launch of the nation’s first official state-led Supply Chain Optimization Program. As outlined in the International Trade Strategic Plan for Virginia, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s new program is designed to help Virginia businesses streamline their supply chain management and boost their global competitiveness. Companies accepted into the program will receive counseling, strategy development, and training resources from international trade experts to improve performance and reduce costs. “Virginia has worked hard to make businesses in the Commonwealth stronger, more resilient, and more competitive in the global marketplace,” said Governor Northam. “We’re excited to implement the country’s first official Supply Chain Optimization Program, which will support thousands of businesses and boost international trade. I look forward to seeing this program’s success.”

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bettina Ring
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Trade#Global Economy#Business Partners#Commonwealth#General Assembly#Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Related
Economycbs19news

New program aims to help businesses streamline supply chains

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new program aims to help Virginia businesses streamline their supply chain management and boost their global competitiveness. Governor Ralph Northam recently announced the launch of the Supply Chain Optimization Program, which is the first official state-led program of its kind. According to a release,...
Richmond, VAroyalexaminer.com

Governor Northam announces artifacts for new time capsule

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced on September 7, 2021, the artifacts for the new time capsule, crafted by Richmond sculptor Paul DiPasquale. The capsule will be placed in the concrete pedestal of Richmond’s Lee Monument. Historians believe a copper time capsule was placed in the cornerstone of the Lee pedestal on...
Virginia StatePosted by
The Center Square

Virginia launches supply chain program for businesses

(The Center Square) – Virginia launched the Supply Chain Optimization program designed to help businesses improve their global competitiveness and international trade, Gov. Ralph Northam announced. The program will provide companies with training resources, strategy development and counseling to help improve global competitiveness and streamlining their supply chain management. The...
Richmond, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Statement on Supreme Court Ruling in Lee Monument Case

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam issued the following statement after the Virginia Supreme Court unanimously ruled in the Commonwealth’s favor in Taylor v. Northam and Gregory v. Northam, affirming the Commonwealth’s authority to remove the Robert E. Lee Monument. The rulings clear the way for Virginia to remove the statue, the largest confederate monument in the South.
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Warner & Kaine Applaud $110 Million in Federal Funding to Support Economic Development in Distressed Communities in Virginia

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) applauded $110,000,000 in New Markets Tax Credits to incentivize economic development in distressed communities in Virginia. Sens. Warner and Kaine have been strong supporters of the New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) program, securing a five-year, $25 billion extension in December as part of the COVID-19 relief package.
CollegesDaily Reflector

ECU, USDA announce grant expanding rural business development program

A $150,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will expand East Carolina University’s reach to businesses across the state. Launched in September 2020, the College of Business Crisp Small Business Resource Center’s Accelerate Rural NC program focuses on helping small businesses in rural regions gain access to global markets with innovative products.
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia to Receive $220M for Broadband Expansion as a Result of Funding Personally Secured by Sen. Warner in the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today applauded an announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department that Virginia is eligible to receive $219,812,354 from the American Rescue Plan to support broadband expansion in the Commonwealth. The funding is the result of a $10 billion investment Sen. Warner secured in the American Rescue Plan that will help states, territories and tribal governments carry out critical capital projects to enable telework, online education, and tele-health in connection with COVID-19. State governments will also be permitted to use funds to increase broadband efficiency and reduce the costs of providing broadband services.
Warren County, VAroyalexaminer.com

Governor Northam declares State of Emergency in response to Tropical Depression Ida

On August 31, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to respond to impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, which is expected to cause heavy rains and flooding along the I-81 and I-66 corridors. Localities in the southwest region have already experienced heavy rainfall in recent days, leading to flash floods and complicating storm preparation efforts. In addition to the flood threat, there is also a risk of tornadoes across the Commonwealth late Tuesday night through Wednesday.
Virginia StateVirginia Business

Virginia Business 3.0

Welcome to the second annual edition of the Virginia 500. Last year’s inaugural publication, published in the depths of a pandemic-constrained economy, was quite a surprise — in fact, it was the most successful new product launch in the history of Virginia Business. Publishing a directory of the commonwealth’s most powerful and influential leaders fits neatly into the wheelhouse of our mission — to be Virginia’s leading source of business intelligence.
Baltimore County, MDBaltimore Times

Governor Hogan joined Governor Northam, Mayor Bowser for transfer of 55 historic African American headstones to National Harmony Memorial Park

Governor Larry Hogan joined Virginia Governor Ralph Northam; and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for the official transfer of 55 historic African American headstones to National Harmony Memorial Park in Prince George’s County. The headstones, which had been used as erosion-control and scattered along the Virginia shores of the Potomac...
Pittsylvania County, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Announces Tyson Foods to Create More than 375 New Jobs in Danville-Pittsylvania County

~Nation’s largest protein company to invest $300 million and construct its third production facility in Virginia ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Tyson Foods, Inc., one of the world’s largest food companies, will invest $300 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park jointly owned by the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County. The company will construct a 325,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility and is committing to purchase 60 million pounds of Virginia-grown chicken over the next three years. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 376 new jobs.
New York City, NYPosted by
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Announces Changes to Accelerate State Rent Relief Program and Attract More Applicants

Orders State to Invest Additional $1 Million in Marketing and Outreach Efforts to Boost Applications in Underserved Areas; All Tenants Who Apply are Protected From Eviction While Application is Under Review. Directs Rapid Review of Workflow and Redeployment of Vendor Staff Specifically for Landlord Outreach and Resolving Incomplete Applications to...
New York City, NYny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces over $850 Million in Excluded Workers Program Funds Approved for Distribution in First Month of Program

$250 Million in Benefits Already Released; Additional $600 Million Undergoing Final Verification for Applicants Identified as Eligible to be Distributed by End of Month. 90,000 New Yorkers Have Applied for Excluded Workers Program, Which Provides Relief to Individuals who Lost Income During Pandemic and Did Not Qualify for Other Benefits.
Richmond, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia Department of Forensic Science Achieves 15,000th DNA Data Bank Hit

~ First-of-its-kind data bank’s innovations have revolutionized forensic science ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced the Department of Forensic Science reached its 15,000th DNA Data Bank “hit.” This is a significant milestone in the history of the Data Bank, which was created in Virginia in 1989. A “hit” occurs when...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

DEP Launches Nation’s Second State-Led Climate Leadership Academy

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) this week announced that Pennsylvania became the second state in the nation to provide state-sponsored climate training with the recent launch of its Pennsylvania Climate Leadership Academy. The Pennsylvania Climate Leadership AcademyOpens In A New Window provides free online programs...
Economynorthernexpress.com

NoMi to be home to nation’s first carbon credits program on state land

Hot on the heels of the even hotter (and we mean that in a very, very bad way) climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is some cool Up North news: The nation’s first carbon-credits project on state forest land just got the necessary all-clear agreement to happen in Michigan’s “Big Wild,” aka our Pigeon River Country State Forest.
EconomyCNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.

Comments / 0

Community Policy