Governor Northam Announces Nation’s First State-Led Supply Chain Optimization Program

~ Virginia companies to receive support on global competitiveness, international trade ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced the launch of the nation’s first official state-led Supply Chain Optimization Program. As outlined in the International Trade Strategic Plan for Virginia, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s new program is designed to help Virginia businesses streamline their supply chain management and boost their global competitiveness. Companies accepted into the program will receive counseling, strategy development, and training resources from international trade experts to improve performance and reduce costs. “Virginia has worked hard to make businesses in the Commonwealth stronger, more resilient, and more competitive in the global marketplace,” said Governor Northam. “We’re excited to implement the country’s first official Supply Chain Optimization Program, which will support thousands of businesses and boost international trade. I look forward to seeing this program’s success.”