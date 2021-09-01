Aflac Launches Awareness Campaign During National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

Company to Expand My Special Aflac Duck® Program to Help Children Cope with Sickle Cell Disease. Columbus, GA, Sept. 1, 2021 – Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental insurance in the U.S. and a strong supporter of children with cancer and blood disorders, announced today that the company is commemorating National Sickle Cell Awareness Month with several educational initiatives and activities throughout the month and beyond. Beginning in early 2022, Aflac will expand its successful My Special Aflac Duck program to children with sickle cell disease (SCD). The comforting companion will be updated with new accessories to reflect the specific needs of children suffering the inherited blood disease that disproportionately affects the African American community. My Special Aflac Duck will be available free of charge to children with SCD who are 3 years of age and older.