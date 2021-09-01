Man charged in 3 chapel fires says he was acting in ‘righteous anger’
ST. GEORGE — The man allegedly responsible for setting fire to three churches in St. George reportedly told police he was acting in “righteous anger.”. On Wednesday, formal charges were filed against 36-year-old Benjamin James Johnson in connection with the fires set at three different chapels of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the early morning hours of Tuesday, including multiple counts of felony arson.www.stgeorgeutah.com
