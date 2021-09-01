Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

A Healthier School Year?

By Amanda Hayward
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special Q&A with Abigail Stein, M.D. with TriHealth Pediatrics and Camille Graham, M.D., pediatrician at Mercy Health Primary Care and Family Medicine and Pediatrics in Kenwood covering preventative health measures and keeping your kids healthy this school year. Q: According to the CDC’s website, “Vaccination is currently the leading...

cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Cdc#Measles#Child Health#Influenza#Q A#Trihealth Pediatrics#Kenwood#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

West Mi. Schools Understaffed To Start School Year

School has either begun or about to begin for West Michigan students, but many schools are beginning their school year understaffed. Ever since the pandemic began, schools in West Michigan have faced huge challenges. Unfortunately there are still challenges in Michigan and all across the country as the new variant is causing problems with children and younger kids who have still not been vaccinated.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Manchester schools to require masks to start school year

Manchester schools will open the year with masks required in all buildings due to rising COVID-19 cases and substantial transmission rates, officials confirmed. Manchester students and staff return to classrooms on Thursday, Sept. 2. The district’s ‘return to school’ plan includes color-coded phases determined by the spread of COVID-19 in Manchester — blue, green, yellow and red.
Hartford, CTNBC Connecticut

Parents, Schools Prepare For School Year Amid Pandemic

Marlaina Brown of Hartford has three children: none of whom are old enough to be vaccinated for COVID-19. So, she’s being cautious before sending them back to the classroom. “We just got all of them a flu shot yesterday because who knows what they’re going to bring back from school,” said Brown.
Hudson, OHscriptype.com

Students begin school year masked

Just two days before opening of the 2021-2022 school year, the Hudson City School Board unanimously voted in favor of a resolution that makes face masks mandatory for students, staff and anyone else entering district properties. The board supported Superintendent Phil Herman’s recommendation to mask after amending the legislation to...
Cabell County, WVWOWK

How are elementary schools staying safe this school year?

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A big concern for many parents is how their children will be safe in school, especially for those who still can’t get the vaccine. Altizer Elementary School in Cabell County is doing many things to keep their students safe, including hand sanitizer stations and social distancing protocols. “At this point in Cabell County, masks are recommended but not required so we have offered them to students but it is up to the discretion of the student and the family as to whether or not they wear them,” said James Wagner a counselor at Altizer Elementary School.
Educationgovalleykids.com

Tips for a Successful Start to the School Year

It’s hard to believe but the school year is right around the corner. Back to school can be a time filled with many emotions for both you as a parent and your children. Excitement, anxiety, stress, nervousness and even relief are all normal emotions for this time of year. Whether you are sending a child off for the first time, transitioning from elementary to middle school or just lamenting the end of summer, transitions and adjustments can be difficult on the whole family. But fear not, a rocky start can be avoided with a little planning and thoughtfulness.
Educationalreporter.com

UAB doctors warn of delta’s impact on children, urge masks in schools

UAB infectious disease experts on Wednesday warned the public about the delta variant, which they said is infecting children in greater numbers, sending more to hospitals than ever before and is threatening to shutter in-person learning for many school children once more. “We are seeing more children hospitalized than we...
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Conway schools to open year with masks

CONWAY — Superintendent Kevin Richard told the Conway School Board Monday night that students and staff will open the school year on Sept. 2 wearing masks indoors but not outside if they can social-distance adequately. “If the conditions are what they are right now, which I don’t expect big changes...
Wauwatosa, WIspectrumnews1.com

Wauwatosa prepares for new school year

MILWAUKEE — The new school year starts September 1 for most districts around the state. That's the case in Wauwatosa, where the school board has approved a plan for returning to the classroom. The district will monitor various COVID-19-related metrics over the course of the school year, and those will...
Albany, NYWIVB

School staff prep for upcoming school year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -It’s getting closer to the first day of school for many students across New York State. And, many teachers and staff are already back in the classroom to prepare. The New York State’s Department of Health made an announcement on Friday that it had filed an emergency...
Skagit County, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

School year begins in Skagit County

CONWAY — With COVID-19 still looming, the new school year started Monday in Skagit County. The Conway School District was the first public school district in the county to start school. Like other districts statewide, Conway is offering full-time in-person learning. “We want (students) here,” district Superintendent Jeff Cravy said.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Collaborating With Medical Community on Immunization Services

John Beckner, RPh, discusses the importance of collaborating with the medical community on the provision of immunization services. Ed Cohen, PharmD, FAPhA: We’ve addressed the fatigue and the stress on our staff, and we’ve talked about creating the urgency for patients to continue getting the flu vaccine from our pharmacy teams. We talked about balancing COVID-19 immunizations with other immunizations. We focused initially on pharmacy playing a central role, and being key to successful immunization campaigns, but there are a few other things. We talked about pediatricians, but collaboration with the medical community at large is important. We have to spend a minute or two on that, and then planning and executing a successful, comprehensive program. How do we help some of the independent stores understand how to do that and provide guidance as well? John, I’m going turn to you about that collaboration with the medical community at large, and then we’ll go from there.
Kidswvih.com

Mental Health Surges Among Children & Teens

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and perhaps it is never been more important to talk about the issue now 18 months into a global pandemic. For many children and young teens, their bodies are battling nerves, hormones and where they fit in in their communities. Add a global pandemic, and everything gets magnified, creating a huge impact on their mental health.
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

DPH says half of Georgia's recent COVID-19 outbreaks traced to schools

ATLANTA - The state's leading public health official said school-aged children are being infected with COVID-19 at a higher rate since schools resumed in August. Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said cases in children 11 to 17 years old have quadrupled over the past few weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy