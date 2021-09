(Le Mars) — School has begun across Iowa, and officials want everyone to realize it is against the law to pass a stopped school bus when the lights are flashing and the stop sign extended. Law enforcement and school officials are concerned with the safety of students going to, and returning from school. Karie Yaneff with the Iowa State Patrol says it happens all too often. She says motorists need to remember that traffic on both sides of the school bus must come to a stop.