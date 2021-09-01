Cancel
New York City, NY

R. Kelly accuser says he carried gun while demanding sexual acts

By Celine Castronuovo
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
© Getty Images

A woman who has accused R&B singer R. Kelly of sexual abuse testified Wednesday that he kept a gun by his side while verbally attacking her before he eventually forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The account from the woman, who testified in court using only her first name to protect her privacy, provides some of the latest detail about the allegations against Kelly in his ongoing sex trafficking trial in New York City.

Witnesses have recounted several methods of intimidation tactics the singer allegedly used to compel young people to perform sexual acts.

According to The Associated Press, the woman said that during a 2018 incident at Kelly’s Los Angeles music studio, she spotted a gun at the musician’s side.

“He had a weapon, so I wasn’t going to step out of line,” she testified Wednesday, the AP reported.

The woman said that Kelly told her to not look at the weapon when he saw that she had noticed it, and subsequently asked her, “How many men have you seen naked?”

Kelly also allegedly told her to act “excited like a puppy” whenever she saw him, and informed the woman, “I still have a lot to teach you.”

The woman alleged that Kelly initiated an abusive relationship with her when she was 19, and that she got herpes from him after he failed to disclose the STD, the wire service reported.

The woman said that after filing police reports and a lawsuit against him, Kelly and his supporters threatened to release nude photos and other personal information to compel her to drop the legal complaints, according to AP.

Kelly reportedly told the woman during their last encounter at a New York City hotel suite after she refused to have sex with him that she should not disobey him, reportedly adding, “I’m a f---ing legend.”

The 54-year-old singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, with his lawyers claiming that the accounts from various accusers are lies.

Witnesses involved in the trial thus far have accused Kelly of creating an abusive system in which he sought to control every aspect of their lives, and allegedly handed out punishments for misbehavior, including spanking or locking them in hotel rooms.

A male accuser testified in court Monday that Kelly began abusing him when he was a 17-year-old high school student, and that he forced him to engage in unwanted sexual activity in exchange for offers to help the boy realize his musical aspirations.

The man, who is the first male accuser in Kelly’s trial, also reportedly said that Kelly told him to call him "Daddy" and recorded their sexual encounters.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering and violating the Mann Act, an anti-prostitution law. He also faces separate sex crime charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

