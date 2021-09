Washington, D.C. – Skanska, a global development and construction firm, today announced the appointment of Pablo Rabagliati to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As a member of the senior leadership team, Rabagliati will oversee the administration, financial and auditing operations of USA Commercial Development to ensure the company’s strong balance sheet is maintained and well-positioned for market-readiness. This will also include implementation of financial strategies for project planning and development, with a focus on risk-management, accounting, controlling, and reporting that continues to strengthen Skanska’s unique business model of self-financing most of its developments.