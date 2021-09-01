Cancel
Niwot, CO

Student-Athlete of the Week: Zoe Gibbs

By Jocelyn Rowley
lhvc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying NCAA Division I college volleyball has long been a dream for Niwot senior Zoe Gibbs and, after three impressive seasons as a varsity middle for the Cougars, one clearly within her reach. Unfortunately for the versatile Gibbs, her optimum recruiting period coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic, making an already fraught process even more of a headache. But Gibbs didn't let the hassle derail her plans, and after months of patiently making highlight videos and sending out emails to coaches, her persistence paid off with an offer from the University of Northern Colorado-one she didn't think twice about accepting.

