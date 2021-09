The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decided to sue the most infamous scam of the cryptocurrency space — three years later. What Happened: According to a recent SEC announcement, the regulator filed an action against BitConnect, its founder Satish Kumbhani, its top United States promoter, and his affiliated company. The regulator alleges that the operation "defrauded retail investors out of $2 billion through a global fraudulent and unregistered offering of investments into a program involving digital assets." BitConnect purportedly raised 325,000 Bitcoin for its Ponzi scheme, worth $2 billion at the time, which accounts for more than $15 billion.