The Truth About Emma Watson And Tom Felton's Relationship

Has any Harry Potter actor done more to keep our love of the Wizarding World alive than Tom Felton? The Boy Who Was Once Draco Malfoy regularly shares updates and throwbacks that remind us why the HP cast remains so beloved to this day. While some of his social media posts are heartfelt, many others end up showing a more mischievous side to both the actor and his former castmates. Case in point? His recent Instagram update featuring himself and Rupert Grint, which shows both seemingly up to no good.