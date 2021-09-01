The Truth About Emma Watson And Tom Felton's Relationship
Emma Watson and Tom Felton, like many other members of the main cast of the "Harry Potter" series, were just kids when they embarked on the decade-long journey of filming the massively popular movies. That means that the actors spent their full adolescence on set with one another, sharing those wonderful — and often awkward — moments characteristic of those formative years. For many of them, their co-stars became more like family.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0