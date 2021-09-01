Stoneridge (SRI) Appoints Matthew Horvath as CFO
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic vehicle systems, today announced that Matthew Horvath has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer effective immediately. Mr. Horvath replaces Robert Krakowiak, who voluntarily resigned from the Company effective August 31, 2021, to pursue other opportunities.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0