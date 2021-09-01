Cancel
Niwot, CO

Niwot volleyball impressive in season-opening win

By Jocelyn Rowley
lhvc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the 2021 volleyball season began, fifth-year head coach Daisha Agho wasn't sure if she was more excited about the veterans returning to the varsity lineup, or the impressive newcomers, who do more than just fill holes left after graduation. As it turned out, players from both groups came up big for the Cougars in a stirring season-opening victory over Class 4A runner-up Mead, and Agho is now even more excited for what's to come for the rest of 2021.

