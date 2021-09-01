Lendified Announces Private Placement
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce that it intends to offer for sale, on a non-brokered private placement basis, units of the Company ("Units") consisting of up to 8,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to Lendified of up to $400,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "Share") of the Company and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of $0.07 per Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. Assuming the maximum proceeds are raised, the Company will issue 8,000,000 Shares and 8,000,000 Warrants pursuant to the Offering.
