Okta (OKTA) Shares Down 4% Despite Q2 Beat/Raise

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares were trading around 4% lower after-hours, despite the company posted Q2 beat/raise, driven by strong demand for the company's workforce and customer identity solutions and Auth0's developer-centric identity solutions (note, this is the first quarter as a combined company with Auth0).

