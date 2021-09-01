Flood Warning issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 23:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 10:19:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. PAC029-021430- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0050.000000T0000Z-210902T1419Z/ /DWNP1.3.ER.210901T2111Z.210902T0245Z.210902T0819Z.NR/ 1115 PM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the East Branch Brandywine Creek Below Downingtown. * Until Thursday morning. * At 10:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 19.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This exceeds the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late tonight to 2.5 feet and then begin rising late tomorrow morning. It will then rise again to 2.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will fall to 2.5 feet and then begin rising tomorrow afternoon then rise again. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Open adjacent land next to the creek floods. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Dowlin Forge Road begins to flood. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, High water on the Brandywine sends backwater up Beaver Creek. Beaver Creek floods inundating parks and the Downingtown Little League fields. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Jefferson Avenue in Downingtown floods. Business Route 30 and Pennsylvania Avenue also flood. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Residential basements flood along Jefferson Avenue. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Route 30 in Downingtown is closed due to flooding. Route 322 (Brandywine Avenue) is closed between Business 30 and Boot Road due to flooding. Businesses along business Route 30, between the creek and Downing Avenue, take on water. * Flood History...No available flood history. Target Area: Chester The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania East Branch Brandywine Creek Below Downingtown affecting Chester County. For the Brandywine Creek...including Downingtown...Major flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (11 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat East Branch Brandywine Creek Downingtown 7.0 19.0 Wed 10 pm ED 2.6 MSG MSG