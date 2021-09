There are some definitive perks to being a celebrity kid, especially if you're interested in getting into whatever career made your parents famous. In Hollywood, if your mom is a famous actor, then your foot is already in the door. (Whether that connection will keep a celeb kid in the door is another story.) But while there have been plenty of instances of the children of actors and musicians becoming actors and musicians themselves, some children of famous folks become known in another field altogether. And there are quite a few celebrity kids who have become professional athletes.