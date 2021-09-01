Cancel
Benewah County, ID

Frost Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Idaho Palouse, Northern Panhandle by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 05:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-02 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Idaho Palouse; Northern Panhandle FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Chewelah, Republic, St Maries, Moscow, Kellogg, Mullan, Kettle Falls, Sandpoint, Wauconda, Newport, Priest River, Potlatch, Deer Park, Pinehurst, Colville. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coolest temperatures will likely be just before sunrise Thursday morning.

