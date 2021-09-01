Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Broward and south central Palm Beach Counties through 530 PM EDT At 506 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Intersection I-75 And U.S. 27, or 13 miles west of Coral Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Loxahatchee NWR. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH