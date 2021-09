Ronnie Ortiz-Magro won’t be fighting his battles alone — his fiancée Saffire Matos has his back through thick and thin. ““Ronnie is very open about dealing with his mental health and that is something very personal to him,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Saffire has been his biggest support system. She’s so patient, loving and really understands this has been hard for him, so she’s helping in any way she can and giving him a lot of emotional support.”