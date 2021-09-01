Cancel
Mets say acting general manager Zack Scott "will not be traveling with the team" after DWI arrest

By sophie reardon
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets' acting general manager Zack Scott "will not be traveling with the team" after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated, the Mets announced Wednesday. Scott was arrested in White Plains, New York, at approximately 4:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers found him asleep at the wheel of a Toyota Highlander, and he then failed a field sobriety test and refused to do a chemical breath test, police said.

