The search for a missing Alaskan hunter ended Saturday. Officials from the area found the body of the 40-year-old David White by a river in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park. White set out to hunt sheep in the park, an activity he took part in the previous year. While the man was alone, he was carrying a satellite phone which allowed him to communicate via texting. He last sent a text on his InReach device Aug. 12. White said in the text he was about to cross Jacksina Creek. This region is located in the northern section of the park and he was attempting to cross to reach a valley, according to the Anchorage Daily News.