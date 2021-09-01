Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor’s Mason Jar Cafe Tells Rude Customers ‘Enough is Enough’

By Benson
Posted by 
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The old saying is "The customer is always right." Tell that to someone who works with customers, and chances are you will get an earful of a rebuttal to that saying. The Mason Jar Cafe in Benton Harbor seems like an ideal place for a foodie to enjoy either breakfast or lunch. Looking at the menu on their website, it's a establishment well above a basic "hash and dash" diner. And it, like many restaurants, has been through trying times getting through the pandemic. The pandemic has affected many, in many ways, and certainly there's a lot of anger and frustration in the general public.

wrkr.com

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Mason, MI
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Benton Harbor, MI
Food & Drinks
Benton Harbor, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Food Drink#The Mason Jar Cafe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

This May Be the Most Popular “Abandoned” Mansion in Michigan

If you love exploring abandoned sites around Michigan you definitely need to be sure that the property you're exploring is actually abandoned. I'm a member of the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan where people frequently post buildings that have long since been abandoned. However, one there's one particular property that is repeatedly posted and it isn't even abandoned.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Can’t Wait: Kalamazoo Cider Mills Getting Ready For Big Season

Agriculture is big in this part of West Michigan. Whether it's strawberries, blueberries, grapes in wine country, or all kinds of vegetables, you can get it here, fresh from the farm, and generally, bigger than you ever thought it could grow. And one of the annual events is the start of apple cider season. This year, it'll be starting about September 11th and go into early November.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Kellogg Company Cuts 209 Battle Creek Jobs

Kellogg Company today moved to cut 174 manufacturing jobs and 35 salary jobs. The news was confirmed by Battle Creek City Manager Rebecca Fleury in a letter to Mayor Mark Behnke and Battle Creek city commissioners. “I received word from the Kellogg Company today that they will be moving manufacturing...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Interested in Glass Blowing? Here’s a Class in Downtown Kalamazoo

Recently, I learned, for the first time, that my significant other of 7 years has an interest in glass blowing. Admittedly, I've always been fascinated by glass blowing. The process of perfectly melting down glass and reforming it into a gorgeous sculpture is something I admired. But, I never considered learning how to do glass blowing until my boyfriend revealed his interest.
Paw Paw, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Breath-Taking Photos of a Million Dollar Paw Paw Mansion for Sale

This 5,400 square foot mansion has two incredible kitchens and a killer view. Check out these pics. This gorgeous home is tucked right on the edge of Paw Paw just off of the Decatur exit of I-94 and M51 on Eagle Lake. This house has 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths and two large kitchens with very nice appliances according to the listing on Zillow,
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo To Commemorate 20th Anniversary of September 11th

The Kalamazoo area's 9/11 Memorial ceremony, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the lives lost that day in New York City, in Washington DC, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, will be on Saturday, September 11th at 11 am, at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo. WWMT news anchor Andy Dominianni with host the...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Entry Applications Posted For The 2021 Kalamazoo Holiday Parade

The entry process is beginning for the 2021 Kalamazoo Holiday Parade. The application is posted here. The big change this year is the long-time sponsor of the parade, Maple Hill Auto Group, is now the owner and organizer of the parade. That being said, much of the parade's set up and execution is still the same. The parade will be at 11am on Saturday, November 20th. The downtown Kalamazoo parade route will remain the same, too. One difference is this year there will be two prizes for best entry, from a non-profit and from a business.
Public SafetyPosted by
1077 WRKR

What The….? Someone Stole Ch. 8’s Bill Steffen’s Car

Even being a beloved weatherman emeritus doesn't prevent you from having your car stolen. WOOD-TV8 Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen posted late Monday on Facebook that his vehicle had been stolen. "My 2015 Ford Explorer, Caribou in color (brown), was stolen between 4-5 pm this evening from the parking lot of...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Lightsaber Classes in Kalamazoo? Yes, They’re a Real Thing

Calling all Star Wars fans! This is the class for you. The level of excitement I experienced when I learned about this class was extreme even for me, an avid Star Wars fan. LudoSport Club in Kalamazoo offers an actual, real life, lightsaber combat course. You read that correctly. If you need a visual, the below video is from the Fencing World Championship where two contestants battled with lightsabers instead of swords.

Comments / 0

Community Policy