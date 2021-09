Restaurants walloped by COVID-19 have suffered a silent epidemic of financial woes among an unlikely segment: Franchise eateries. The pandemic’s impact on the food industry has been well chronicled, with many having to shutter, drastically cut staffing and hours, or resort to other desperate measures just to stay afloat. However, some experts say franchises — third party operators licensed by larger brands — are just as vulnerable to closure and operational struggles, like food and labor shortages.