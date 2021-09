BEREA, Ohio -- There were no Browns defenders in bucket hats on Monday, and none of them on the Tour de Berea stationery bike brigade. For the first time since the start of training camp in July, the Browns’ defense was at full-strength and no one was off to the side with the trainers. Even nickelback Troy Hill, the last remaining injured defender, returned to practice on Monday to mark the first opportunity to snap a photo of the whole D in uniform.