Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

5 Interior Design Ideas for Inexpensive Art—From Wall Rugs to Framed Memories

By Elizabeth Anne Hartman
mansionglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTURNS OUT you can improve the way you feel by lazily staring at nicely decorated walls. “Incorporating art and color into your home design will have a positive impact on your mood and overall health,” said Jessica Shaw of New York’s Turett Collaborative architecture and design firm, citing studies from the American Association for the Advancement of Science. And the nerve-calming wall installation doesn’t have to be a 19th-century Arcadian masterpiece. It can be baskets, even an array of hats. “It’s authenticity that counts,” Ms. Shaw said. “What is that thing for you? What gives you a hit of dopamine or serotonin? If a collection of old Levi’s is a genuine reflection of you, go ahead and frame them.” Other substitutes for pricey artwork: a group of trip mementos, a public-domain photograph that reflects your obsession with katydids. Here, design pros offer their favorite low-cost alternatives to an Alice Neel original.

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Shaw
Person
Alice Neel
Person
Gustave Eiffel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Rugs#Design Studio#Turett Collaborative#The Library Of Congress#Moroccan#Mexican#Avenue Interior Design#Shapeside#Indonesian#Tawa Threads#Getty Images#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Home & Gardendesignboom.com

french design atelier converts mercedes vito into minimalist cocoon-like campervan

French design atelier serge propose has converted a mercedes vito into a minimalist campervan with a warm, cocoon-like character. despite its small size, the van supports a variety of functions, including a sleeping and lounge area, a kitchen, and ample storage space. the designers have put emphasis on using natural materials as much as possible, with the transformation mainly using birch plywood. in addition, the entire insulation is made using hemp wool and projected cork.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: Bold Wallpaper Turns a Bland Bathroom into a Work of Art for $75

Sometimes it’s best to live in a space for a little while before making any changes to it. Your tastes and preferences might evolve as you settle in, or it might take some time to notice what the space needs, whether it’s a fresh coat of paint in your living room or just a strategically placed mirror. If you’re lucky, you may even realize that the room you’ve been dying to decorate just needs one simple change to make it perfect.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Wonderful Modern Wood Wall Art Designs That Will Amaze You

Wall art is an important element in the décor of any room in your home but usually it is left as the last piece of the puzzle after a major renovation is completed. That’s quite wrong because walls by nature make up a large portion of the surfaces in your home and as such, they should deserve some more attention. But if you’ve already reached that point where you just want to cover up your blank walls with something that looks good in a modern setting, we’ve got you covered.
Interior Designlushome.com

Art Meets Furniture Design and Enhances Modern Lighting Ideas

Art beautifully influences modern furniture design and lighting ideas turning home furnishings into spectacular home decorations. Interior designer Alessandro La Spada, architect Mauro Lipparini and design duo Draga & Aurel envisioned modern living room furniture as part of the Beauty collection by Italian furniture brand Visionnaire. Metaluxury furniture design is...
Interior Designhomedit.com

Inspiring Backyard Ideas For A Dreamy Landscape That You’ll Love

It would be a real shame not to take advantage of the backyard if you have one but what’s the best way to do that?. The answer is closely linked to elements like the topography of the site, the size of the area, the climate as well as the needs and expectations related to the backyard. Coming up with a plan gets a lot easier once you have a few source of inspiration so let’s check out a bunch of backyard ideas and see what they focus on.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Art Hanging Idea Will Make Your Favorite Pieces Look Even More Luxe

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve been able to visit a museum or gallery safely recently (or even caught a digital exhibition), then you might have noticed that artwork is starting to move off of walls. Framed pieces and canvases alike are being suspended straight from ceilings, and I have to say, it’s an ever-so slight — but clever — alternative to the gallery wall that I’d consider trying in my home to create an unexpected focal point.
Interior DesignDesign Week

Interiors inspiration: Design Week’s pick of nature inspired spaces

From moody jungles, to serene interior landscapes, these recent interiors projects blur the line between indoors and outdoors. New York native Ruby Kean has designed a space for Jenki, one of London’s first-ever dedicated matcha bars. The café, situated in the capital’s Spitalfields market, was an exercise in blending “ancient and modern sensibilities” she says, achieved through different layering techniques.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

A 219-Square-Foot NYC Studio Is Remarkably Functional and Cozy Despite the Small Size

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I see my home as a shining accomplishment of coziness. It’s rent stabilized, and when I moved in, my landlord said, “Do anything you want to it… I’m not renovating it or painting it, and anything you do will probably make it better.” I have put blood, sweat, and tears into this place, as well as creativity, joy, and wonder.
Interior Designsnntv.com

How To Use Wall Art Prints to Spruce Up Your Living Spaces

Originally Posted On: https://wordartportrait.com/how-to-use-wall-art-prints-to-spruce-up-your-living-spaces. Most interior décor ideas you find online are a dime a dozen. They’re easy to find, but how many of them actually work? Not a lot. Instead, the kind of time and budget they expect you to have is, frankly, unreasonable sometimes. While a piece of...
Interior Designarchiproducts.com

Solar Lamp designed by Samuel Accoceberry for Radar Interior

23/08/2021 - On the occasion of the Milano Design Week 2021, Radar Interior presents Solar Lamp designed by Samuel Accoceberry. This is the first time that the brand collaborates with a designer from the international scene to enrich its range of furniture and lamps, which ‘till now had been entirely designed by Bastien Taillard (art director and co-founder of the brand together with Francesca Bertini).
Interior Designjacksonprogress-argus.com

How to pick paint for home interiors

Many components combine to define a home’s interior. Some homeowners may be partial to certain styles, such as ultra modern or farmhouse, while others may opt for a more traditional look that cannot necessarily be categorized as one style or another. Though many homeowners may spend considerable time and devote a lot of energy to making their home embody a certain style, those who aren’t willing to commit to a particular look can lean on one component to make a stylish statement all their own: paint.
Interior Designthezoereport.com

This Paint Color Can Make Your Bedroom Feel Instantly Peaceful, Say Interior Designers

Given the year everyone’s just had, it’s unlikely you need anyone to tell you that sleep has taken on a renewed importance. As BBC recently reported, insomnia rates were up worldwide in 2020, and in the same year the word “insomnia” was Googled more than ever before. That’s almost undoubtedly why Pinterest named “investing in rest” as one of the top trends of 2021: “Sleep care is the new self-care,” it wrote in its predictions. And of course, that’s also why creating a peaceful bedroom space — if you haven’t already — should be on your immediate to-do list.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Stunning Industrial Foyer Designs That You Are Going To Enjoy

The foyer or otherwise known as the entry hall is an important part of any home. Besides providing you with the space to take your shoes off, stow your coat and accessories away, the industrial foyer is also the place in which your home needs to create a great first impression. Most industrial homes are actually lofts and apartments so usually, there is not much to see before you come to the entrance. That is why it is so important when it comes to the industrial style.
Interior DesignInman.com

7 open-shelving design concepts to inspire your decor

Open shelving is more than just a fleeting trend. When done right, it can really imbue a home with some much-needed style and personality while saving space. Here are a few fresh and creative ways to put this concept to good use. There are so many ways to use open...
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

27 Beautiful Boho Sunroom Design Ideas

What do we lack in winter and fall most of all? Sunlight! That’s why I’ve decided to share some sunroom eye-candies, and there’s nothing more relaxing than boho style, so a boho sunroom will be a win-win idea. The main thing in a sunroom is lots of natural light and...
Interior Designworldarchitecture.org

MK Design Studio designs luxurious holiday villa with creamy white walls and stone-walled terraces

This sculptural and minimalist luxurious holiday villa evokes Mykonos' famous Cycladic vernacular style while adding contemporary touch into the structure, designed by Kolonaki-based architecture and interior design practice Maria Kardami Design Studio. The villa, located on the shore of Ornos Bay, Mykonos, Greece was transformed from an existing house into...
Interior Designdesignertrapped.com

Dining Room Wall Art: Top Designer Picks

Want to create a stylish and up-to-date dining room? Choosing colorful and modern dining room wall art is the perfect way to design a room everyone will want to eat in!. We recently gave our traditional dining room a makeover and it was so fun finding the perfect finishing touches. My design vision was to update the space and make it feel more contemporary. Choosing the perfect dining room wall art to complete the look tied everything together perfectly! I love how the whole thing came together and it is exactly what I wanted.
Interior Designheraldcourier.com

How to bring minimalist design into your home

If the past year has taught us anything, it's that less may be more. If you want to clear your home of clutter, a minimalist design can be the way to go. "Minimalism for me is about keeping a space simple, uncluttered and accentuating the attractive architectural features of a space. The palette is mostly monochromatic, and color is used as an accent," Sharon Blaustein, founder and principal designer of B Interior, told Elle Decor.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

9 Home Decor Trends Designers Are Really, Really Nostalgic For

As much as designers love to stay on top of the latest decor trends and styles, they often yearn for the looks of yesteryear, many of which have plenty of design merit — but have fallen to the wayside over time. I spoke to nine top designers who shared the trends they wish hadn’t slipped away. The good news: If one (or several!) of these looks speaks to you, there’s no reason you can’t introduce it into your home today. Some of these design ideas are already starting their comeback tours in certain contexts, so now’s the time to get on board!
Interior Designmymodernmet.com

18 Pieces of Furniture to Create Your Own Modern Minimalist Home Office

Today, minimalism colloquially refers to a reduction to essentials of form, color, and function. In fact, minimalism developed from an art movement that peaked in the 1960s and 1970s in the United States. Artists solidly rejected representational art. Minimalist pieces were geometric, often featuring rectangles. From natural materials to primary colors, there were many different ways to approach the new art movement. All of them asked the viewer simply to confront and engage with the physical piece before them; in this way, minimalist was related to conceptual art. According to the Tate, “Aesthetically, minimalist art offers a highly purified form of beauty.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy