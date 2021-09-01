Joan Mitchell’s Resplendent Paintings: How the Abstract Expressionist Resolved the Unresolvable

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Three Centuries of American Art: Antiquities, European, and American Masterpieces - The Fayez S. Sarofim Collection" highlights more than 200 works from the private collection of Fayez S. Sarofim. The Houston-based collector has assembled an extraordinary representation of painting in America, from Impressionism through Abstract Expressionism, Pop, Minimalism, and contemporary art. He has also acquired objects that reflect his Egyptian heritage, including Coptic carvings and textiles. But it is his devotion to 19th- and 20th-century painting that is at the center of his collection and this exhibition.