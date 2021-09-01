State Dept. of Education says districts can enforce mask policies immediately

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said in light of Wednesday’s temporary injunction of Senate Bill 658, the State Department of Education will not go after or punish any district wishing to implement a mask policy right now.

Hofmeister told FOX23′s news partner 102.3 KRMG Tulsa’s News and Talk that while technically Oklahoma County District Court Judge Natalie Mai’s ruling temporarily halting SB 658 won’t go into effect until September 8th, districts should feel free to act now. Enforcement of SB 658 is in the hands of the State Department of Education, and Hofmeister has said the department she oversees will no longer enforce the law that is now in question.

“The State Department of Education will not be enforcing Senate Bill 658 regarding mask prohibition,” Hofmeister said. “It is pending litigation, and districts can move forward right now.”

Mai ruled because public schools students were treated differently than private school students when it comes to protocols surrounding their health and COVID-19, public schools were placed on unconstitutional, unequal footing and a second class of students was created by the new law.

According to the judge’s ruling, as long as parents can file for a medical, religious, or personal exemption for their student, the districts can move forward with creating their own masking policies.

©2021 Cox Media Group