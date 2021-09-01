Cancel
Obituaries

Arthur Edward Judson

Grosse Pointe News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArthur Edward Judson, 84, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla. He built for himself exactly what he lacked in his formative days — a stable, close-knit, functional family. This was a self-made man. Art was born Oct. 21, 1937, in Ann Arbor, to William and Helen Judson...

