Fatality Crash at Giles Ln. and E. Braker Ln.
Location: Giles Ln. and E. Braker Ln. Deceased: Unidentified Hispanic male approximately 25 years of age. On August 30, at approximately 12:11 a.m., APD was notified of a collision that occurred in the vicinity of Giles Ln. and E. Braker Ln.. The preliminary investigation shows the green Chevrolet was traveling northbound on Giles Ln., veered off the roadway and collided with a concrete pillar. The driver was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. The driver was later pronounced deceased on August 30, 2021 at 1:02 a.m.www.austintexas.gov
Comments / 0