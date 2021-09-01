Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Fatality Crash at Giles Ln. and E. Braker Ln.

austintexas.gov
 8 days ago

Location: Giles Ln. and E. Braker Ln. Deceased: Unidentified Hispanic male approximately 25 years of age. On August 30, at approximately 12:11 a.m., APD was notified of a collision that occurred in the vicinity of Giles Ln. and E. Braker Ln.. The preliminary investigation shows the green Chevrolet was traveling northbound on Giles Ln., veered off the roadway and collided with a concrete pillar. The driver was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. The driver was later pronounced deceased on August 30, 2021 at 1:02 a.m.

www.austintexas.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braker#Fatality#Android#Crime Stoppers#Hispanic#Dell Seton Medical Center#The University Of Texas#Austin Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Leavenworth County, KSLeavenworth Times

Driver flees after crash

A driver fled on foot following a crash involving three vehicles in eastern Leavenworth County, according to an online report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at Kansas 5 Highway and Marxen Road. Minor injuries were reported. An unidentified driver was traveling east...
Travis County, TXaustintexas.gov

Homicide in the 2100 Block of Burton Dr.

On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Austin 9-1-1 received multiple shots fired calls in the 2100 Block of Burton Dr. Austin Police (APD) officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene and located a male subject with gunshot wounds. It also appeared as if the male had been run over by a vehicle. Despite life-saving measures, the male subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 12:09 a.m. by Dr. Escott.
Trafficwrbl.com

Wicksburg car crash shuts down Highway 123 & 84

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — On Thursday morning, a car crash occurred involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Highway 123 and Highway 84. Responding units included Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Wicksburg Fire and Rescue, and Houston County Sheriff Deputies. Injuries are unknown at this time. Traffic was diverted from the...
Trafficmycbs4.com

Driver caused car crash Under the Influence

Wednesday, Aug. 25th, at 10pm, a car crash happened at the 5500 block of NW 13th street. Public Information Officer, Graham Glover, said Eduardo F. Roblero Morales was traveling northbound on NW13th Street, swerving back and forth between the lanes. After almost sideswiping a car, Roblero Morales attempted to make...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
PennLive.com

Mother of 10 dies in Michigan car crash

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI – A 40-year-old mother of 10 died in a car crash over the weekend, and the community quickly came together to support her family with donations of more than $33,000. Marlene Beaudoin, of Calumet, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, after her vehicle collided with that of a...
AccidentsNarcity

A Man Has Died In A Tragic McDonald's Drive-Thru Accident In Vancouver

Vancouver Police are investigating a fatal accident that took place at a McDonald's drive-thru in Vancouver on Wednesday, September 8. According to police, a man was at the Main Street and Terminal Avenue drive-thru location when, after paying for his food, he dropped his bank card. However, when he went...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Abusive husband guilty of murdering estranged wife by pouring petrol on her and burning down house

An abusive husband who killed his estranged wife in a house fire has been found guilty of her murder.Damion Simmons, 45, doused Denise Keane-Simmons, 36, in petrol and set fire to her home in Harlesden, northwest London, in April last year.The pair had been married since 2019 but their relationship broke down and Simmons began a campaign of abuse and torment against his former partner in the months leading up to her death.A jury at the Old Bailey heard how in the hours before her death, Simmons posted a naked picture of Ms Keane-Simmons on Instagram.She reported the image to...
Public SafetyPosted by
97X

Stolen Mortuary Van Leads Police On Chase After Body Falls Out

A Georgia man accused of stealing a mortuary van with a body inside from a crematory parking lot, and leading police on a chase has turned himself in. Conyers Police Capt. Kim Lucas told FOX 5 detectives were looking for 23-year-old Kijon Griffin, who saw the van parked outside a crematory, jumped in, and took off.
Public Safetywillmarradio.com

St. Paul Shooting Victim ID'd

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified a man left for dead in St. Paul's North End Monday night. Yesterday, it was announced that Demond Bingham was found when police responded to shots fired in the 800-block of Albermarle Street. He was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead shortly after. Police have no motive and have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Health ServicesPosted by
USA TODAY

Man called 911 to report a Tesla hit him, but the vehicle's cameras told a different story

Authorities arrested a Louisiana man who called 911 to report being struck by a Tesla after police reviewed video footage from the car that told a different story. Around 4 p.m. Friday, the Slidell Police Department said 47-year-old Arthur Bates Jr. called 911, saying the Tesla had backed into him and caused back, leg and neck injuries. Emergency services were called to the scene.
Accidentsviralhatch.com

Five-year-old hero saves mother and brother from a life-threatening car crash

Bravery knows no age, and five-year-old Lexi Shymanski is the perfect proof of that. One day, her mother, Angela, was driving Lexi and her baby brother Peter through the Canadian Rockies in Alberta. However, the mom was very tired and sleepy, and we all know that driving in such a condition could be a recipe for disaster.
Jacksonville, ILkhqa.com

Shots fired in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — Jacksonville Police are investigating a shots fired incident from over the weekend. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of Jordan Street. A witness said they woke up to eight shots being fired at the old apartments on Jordan Street. Officers found...

Comments / 0

Community Policy