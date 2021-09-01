Cancel
Five keys to a Wisconsin victory over Penn State on Saturday

By Ben Kenney
The Wisconsin Badgers are set to kick off their 2021 campaign and begin their quest for their first Big Ten Championship in 10 years.

The quest starts off with a bang, though, as No. 19 Penn State comes to town and, even though it’s Week 1, will end up presenting one of the toughest tests of the Badgers’ season.

Storylines are aplenty on both sides of the football field, with both the Badgers and Nittany Lions looking for bounce-back seasons after struggling in 2020. Each team has a quarterback who has shown greatness and struggled at times, both have talent all over the field and both will be playing in front of fans for the first time in nearly two years.

Paul Chryst’s Wisconsin team will need to do a lot right in order to come away from Camp Randall with a win on Saturday.

Here are my five biggest keys to victory:

List

1

The ground game must return to pre-2020 form

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to hand the ball to teammate running back Jalen Berger #8 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Whether it’s Jalen Berger or Chez Mellusi carrying the ball more for the Badgers on Saturday, the team needs to find its running game again after a tough 2020 campaign.

The stats were as clear as day last season…when the Badgers ran the ball well, they won football games. When they didn’t, Graham Mertz struggled (for various reasons) and the team lost.

Running the ball effectively will take the offensive line winning against the likes of P.J. Mustipher and the Penn State defensive line, but it’ll also take Berger, Mellusi, Isaac Guerendo and others delivering great performances.

I believe this running back room is set up for great success, it’s just the most important key to Saturday’s game because we saw what happened last year when the ground game was nonexistent.

2

Turnovers? Turnovers.

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) passes against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The tale of this game’s two starting quarterbacks last season can be told by the turnovers.

When Graham Mertz was effective last season (and when the running game gave him help), he did a great job protecting the football. When Wisconsin lost games? We saw Mertz throw those 5 interceptions and lose several fumbles.

Moving to the other side, Penn State struggled last year in large part to Sean Clifford throwing 9 interceptions and struggling to take care of the football.

So what do both quarterbacks need to do? Hold onto the football, let their skilled offensive units win matchups and keep their defenses in manageable scenarios.

Turnovers are a key to any game, but when you enter a contest after a previous year saw turnovers plague both starting quarterbacks, the statistical area becomes even more important.

It’s likely whichever team forces the most turnovers finishes the game on top.

3

Keeanu Benton and the interior defensive line needs to be a force

Credit: Wisconsin Athletics

The interior defensive line trio of Matt Henningsen, Keeanu Benton and Isaiah Mullens need to be impact players if the Badgers want to slow down the high-powered Penn State offense.

While that Nittany Lion offense was based a lot more around a complicated rushing attack last year than it will be this season (thanks to new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich), both Clifford and RB Noah Cain present a tough test for the Badger defense.

Whether it’s plugging holes for Wisconsin linebackers to get downhill or stopping ball carriers in their tracks, the tale of the game will be largely told by what Benton, Henningsen and others are able to do against the Penn State offensive line.

I know this isn’t a prediction piece, but all indications do point towards Benton having a tremendous season. Pair that with Penn State entering the contest with a rotation at left guard, and we could see the unit feast on Saturday.

4

Take big plays away from Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington

Dec 19, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) returns the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 Penn State Nittany Lions boast one of the best receiving tandems in the conference with Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington. For Wisconsin to ensure the Nittany Lions don’t get on the board fast and often, keeping the two stud wide receivers in front of the defense will be key.

Dotson finished 2020 with 884 yards in just 9 games, 8 touchdowns and an average of 17 yards-per-reception, while Washington behind him finished the year with 489 yards, 6 touchdowns and 13.6 yards-per-reception.

Disruption up front and limiting what Noah Cain and Sean Clifford can do on the ground is the most important defensive key in my opinion. Though once the Badgers do that, they can be beaten just the same if Dotson and Washington go off.

Jim Leonhard’s defense will need to play a complete game if the Badgers want to win this contest.

5

Graham Mertz's breakout season needs to start as soon as he touches the field

Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

I see this is as a higher-scoring contest due to the talent both Wisconsin and Penn State have on the offensive side of the football.

So even though Jim Leonhard’s defenses are always good, over the span of four quarters it’s likely we see Clifford, Dotson, Cain and the Penn State offense find success and score points.

Where I believe Wisconsin can win this game is when they have the football. But that success is not achievable if Mertz’s breakout season doesn’t start right from the opening kickoff.

If that does happen (which I’m confident it will), the Badgers will only need a few impact plays from their defense to win—that instead of a wire-to-wire dominant defensive performance like what was necessary last season.

The weapons are there in Jake Ferguson, Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis, Chimere Dike and the running backs. It’ll be on Mertz to operate effectively, lead the offense and bring his team to victory.

