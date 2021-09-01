Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Portugal v Republic of Ireland Live Commentary, 01/09/2021

goal.com
 5 days ago

Ireland host Azerbaijan next this weekend, while Portugal will now prepare for a friendly against Qatar. As far as the World Cup in Qatar is concerned, Ireland may see this game as a sliding doors moment. That's all for now. Goodbye!. Portugal's victory means they keep their place at the...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Of Ireland#Young Ireland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tourist favourites Spain, Greece and Italy remain on amber list

Most of Europe’s tourism big hitters failed to go green in the government’s latest update of its traffic light system for international travel.The Department for Transport (DfT) has announced a review of its green, amber and red lists, with changes due to come into effect at 4am on 30 August.Mainland Spain, Greece and Italy have all remained on the amber list in the latest reshuffle.Portugal, once the only mainstream holiday destination to achieve green status, also remains stuck on amber, necessitating 10 days of quarantine and two PCR tests for all unvaccinated adults returning to the UK.However, a further seven...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Tui cancels flights to Spain, Malta and Italy

Travel company Tui has cancelled a series of flights and holidays to locations all over the world, due to the “ongoing uncertainty around travel”.The UK’s biggest tour operator will not offer flights to Malta, or Sardinia, Sicily and Calabria in Italy until at least October 31.Package holidays to Almeria and Girona in Spain have also been cancelled until then.Flights and packages to countries including Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Montenegro have also been cancelled in the coming weeks, with holidays to further-flung spots such as Florida, Cancun, the Maldives, Mauritius and the UAE also affected."We are continually reviewing our holiday...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Spain won’t go on red list, experts predict

Spain will stay on the amber list in next week’s traffic light review, travel industry experts have predicted. Noting “another 29 per cent drop” in cases in the country, data specialist and journalist Tim White tweeted, “Spain seems certain to stay amber,” encouraging one follower to “Go and enjoy”. “[Spain]...
West, TXgoal.com

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal Live Commentary, 26/08/2021

That's all for now though, goodbye. The result means that Arsenal progress to the third round, while West Brom will have to wait until next season. Arsenal thrash inexperienced West Brom 6-0. The hosts started brightly until Aubameyang opened the scoring for Arsenal on 17 minutes, and from there the game wasn't overly competitive. Arsenal added two more goals just before half time: first, Aubameyang tapped in after Pepe hit the post, before Pepe got in on the act and notched the rebound from Aubameyang's overhead kick. The second half followed the same vein. Saka made it four with a composed finish, before Aubameyang completed his hattrick with a wonderful strike from just inside the box. There was enough time for Lacazette to make it six, when he turned in Pepe's cross. West Brom fought hard, with Gardner-Hickman impressing in attack, but it wasn't to be today for their youthful side.
Public Healthftnnews.com

Germany Places USA, Turkey, Israel as COVID High-Risk Countries

The German government has placed the United States, Turkey, and Israel as high-risk countries. Montenegro and Vietnam are also affected by the upgrade. Portugal has been downgraded and is no longer a high-risk area, with the exception of Lisbon and the Algarve, according to the FUNKE media group that reported citing government sources.
LifestyleTelegraph

Montenegro and Thailand added to red list as seven countries go green

Montenegro and Thailand are to be added to the UK’s travel red list, with just seven countries turning green in a downbeat Government update that offered slim pickings for late summer holidaymakers. Montenegro, a burgeoning holiday destination and centre for Adriatic cruises, became the first European country to be red...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Which countries could be added to the red list?

The next tri-weekly review of the UK’s traffic light system for travel is fast approaching.An update is expected on or around 25 August, with the potential for more countries to be added to the government’s red list of “unsafe” holiday destinations.A total of 60 countries and territories are rated red at present. But which destinations are most at risk of being downgraded from amber to red this time around? Here’s what we know so far.Which countries are on the red list right now?There are currently 60 territories on the red list. Arrivals from these countries still need to quarantine...
Soccergoal.com

France v Bosnia-Herzegovina Live Commentary, 01/09/2021

That is all for tonight folks, thanks for joining us. Goodbye!. Bosnia's midfield deserves plenty of praise for their relentless work rate, while French trio Griezmann, Mbappe and Benzema were far too quiet for the home side to have success. Deschamps' side will need to up their game when they face Ukraine on Saturday, while Bosnia do not play in their next qualifier until Tuesday, with Kazakhstan next up for them.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Boss Stephen Kenny defends record as Republic of Ireland draw with Azerbaijan

Stephen Kenny has launched a passionate defence of his Republic of Ireland reign after admitting their World Cup hopes are realistically over. Ireland needed a late Shane Duffy equaliser to spare them the ignominy of a home defeat at the hands of Azerbaijan, ranked 112th in the world, as they belatedly opened their Group A account at the fourth time of asking after a 1-1 draw in Dublin.
Americasfacts.net

Portugal Facts

Portugal is rich in history as one of the oldest European countries. There are so many things to learn and explore in this country – food, castles, waves, and more! Come and have an adventure with these 80 Portugal facts!. Quick Facts. Essential Facts. Interesting Facts. Portugal has a land...
Soccergoal.com

Liechtenstein v Germany Live Commentary, 02/09/2021

9' The chances are coming thick and fast now for Germany, the pressure is building and you can sense that a goal is coming. How long will Buchel be able to keep them out?. 7' CHANCE! Another great save by Buchel to deny Germany! This time it is an lovely one-two between Werner and Havertz deep inside the box and Werner lines up an effort, only having the keeper to beat. However, Buchel makes himself as big as possible and makes the save to clear the danger.
Religionbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Pope to visit Greece, Cyprus, Malta

Pope Francis announced plans to visit Greece, Cyprus and Malta and confirmed he hopes to attend the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, in an interview broadcast Wednesday. The 84-year-old has already scheduled a visit to Slovakia September 12-15 after a brief stop in Hungary to celebrate a mass in the capital Budapest.
Travel101 WIXX

Portugal lifts COVID-19 travel ban on tourists from Brazil

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal said on Wednesday it would allow entry for tourists from Brazil, nearly 18 months after it imposed a ban on non-essential travel from the Portuguese-speaking South American nation to stem the spread of coronavirus. Although Brazilians, who make up Portugal’s biggest expatriate community, were allowed access...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Portugal drops vaccination demand for UK visitors

Unvaccinated British travellers to mainland Portugal will now be able to avoid quarantine.In a move that goes against the prevailing tide, the nation no longer distinguishes between arrivals who have been vaccinated against coronavirus and those who have not.According to the latest Visit Portugal announcement, UK visitors must present a negative Covid test result: either a cheap and swift lateral flow taken within 48 hours of departure, or a slower and more expensive PCR test within 72 hours.Under-12s need not take a test.Every traveller must have a completed online passenger locator card.British travellers who fly or take the ferry...
Soccerpunditarena.com

Ireland vs Azerbaijan: Player ratings from the Aviva

Gavin Bazunu – 6 The young keeper’s distribution was spot on, and he didn’t have much to do, but he might be slightly disappointed with the goal that flew by him. The Tottenham wing back showed his class against Portugal on Wednesday, but he failed to do so today. He had a few nice passes, and made some great runs off the ball, but for one of our top players, we should be expecting a bit more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy