When it comes to makeup, one of the most difficult things to master is (annoyingly) also one of the most basic: liquid eyeliner. But as long as you have a quality felt-tip pen, you should be good to go. Felt-tip eyeliners come in various forms, from waterproof and washable formulas to pens that differ in terms of thickness, but all of the best felt-tip eyeliners have pointed, tapered tips that make drawing on precise lines and wings a breeze. And perhaps most obviously, a good felt-tip eyeliner should be made of firm (but flexible) felt — not individual bristles — which is what allows for that smooth, skip-free glide.