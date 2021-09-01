Pro Tips On Where To Park At Allegiant Stadium For BYU/Arizona Game
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The home of the 2021 Vegas Classic between BYU and Arizona is Allegiant Stadium. Home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. The $2 billion venue opened last year but hasn’t had the chance to host fans until this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Events such as Garth Brooks, CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, and WWE Summerslam have already taken place in the venue known as the “Death Star.” One of the complaints from spectators has been issues with parking.kslsports.com
