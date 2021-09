BEATRICE, Neb. — The new Campus Director at Southeast Community College in Beatrice is on board. Brett Bright will also serve as SCC Vice President of Program Development and Athletic Administrator. The Velma, Oklahoma, native was formerly a Vice-President at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. Bright said seeing the college in Beatrice progressing and growing is exciting. His first day on the job was Wednesday and he said staff members have been very welcoming.