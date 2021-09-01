Cancel
Technology

Amazon Pressures FCC To Deny SpaceX's Satellite Internet Plan

By Liz Wolfe
Reason.com
Reason.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With 1,700 satellites currently in orbit, SpaceX's Starlink is giving its 100,000 customers download speeds of 50Mbps to 150Mbps, or higher. Bringing its orbital fleet up to 30,000 would serve customers even more effectively, SpaceX reckons, so it's applied to do so with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). But since meddlesome competitors are one reason why consumers can't have nice things, Amazon's Kuiper—which aims to launch a similar network of satellites into orbit—claims that the SpaceX application violates FCC rules and has asked the agency to deny the company's request to launch its second-generation satellites.

Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

