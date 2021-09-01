Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Hispanic Voices Virtual Art Contest

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago

Teen Virtual Art Contest: Voces Hispanas (Hispanic Voices) This contest is open to students in grades 7-12. Create an art piece inspired by Hispanic Americans that have made a positive impact for the Hispanic Community in the United States. Submit artwork online September 1 - September 30. Work will be...

allen.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
62K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Art#Art Museum#Public Art#Photography#Hispanic Americans#The Hispanic Community#Digital#Allen Public Library#Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Museumsmadisoncountyjournal.com

Art in Mind goes virtual

The MIND Center is partnering with the Mississippi Museum of Art to offer an interactive gallery and art-making program for individuals experiencing memory loss or mild cognitive impairment. The program is facilitated by licensed art therapist Susan Anand and is offered via Zoom. Art in Mind is an interactive gallery...
Centerburg, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

The Youth Art Display and Contest is Open to All K-12 Students

We are looking for unique and creative artwork that celebrates our farming heritage. All submitted entries must be farm oriented or farm themed. Any art medium is acceptable, the categories are as follows: Pencil and Colored Pencil, Chalk and Charcoal, Crayon and Paint, Computer Generated and Self Determined/Other. Entries may or may not be matted or framed. Grades K-5 entries should be no larger than 12” x 18”. Grades 6-12 entries should be no larger than 18” x 18”. The name, grade, and phone number of the student, as well as homeschooled if applicable, must be clearly written on the back of the artwork. Entries will not be considered for prizes if this information is absent. Entries will be divided into categories based on age and as listed above. In each category, First, Second, Third, and two Honorable Mention ribbons will be awarded Best of Show will be chosen from three first place winners and cash prizes will be awarded.
Deerfield Beach, FLPosted by
NewPelican

Colorful design wins Festival of Arts poster contest

Deerfield Beach – A graphic designer’s vivid artwork has won the Festival of Arts poster contest. Mike O’Connell said he reviewed all the previous winners of the contest before creating “something whimsical” ​​– three little girls facing the ocean standing under their umbrellas. A graduate of the Tampa Tech School...
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: gener8tor Art hosts virtual showcase for 2021 cohort

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Startup and creative fellowship accelerator gener8tor will host a virtual showcase for the 2021 gener8tor Art recipients on...
Keizer, ORkeizertimes.com

Keizer Art Association holding virtual art exhibit

The Keizer Art Association (KAA) will hold a virtual art exhibit for its September show, Colors of Autumn. The opening of KAA’s Enid Joy Mount Gallery has been delayed due to remodeling of the space at the Keizer Cultural Center. The art association will accept virtual submissions for the show...
Visual Artlmcexperience.com

LMC faculty shines at virtual art gallery

Art is an expression meant for the human eye and desires to be seen. For many artists, the restrictions put in place by the pandemic have proven to be difficult, especially when it comes to showcasing their art to the public. The Los Medanos College Art Department, however, has overcome this difficulty and will be holding the Roll Call Art Exhibition virtually this fall.
Chandler, AZchandleraz.gov

Voices of Chandler: Chandler's Got Art

Have you ever seen a mural, sculpture or another artistic aspect of the City and wonder who made it, how it got there, or where the inspiration came from?. Join Peter Bugg as he interviews area artists to get a behind-the-scenes look at the public art projects, gallery exhibitions, and programs that help make up the City’s visual arts culture.
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

LRU Announces Fight COVID! Youth Art Contest Winners

Hickory – The Lenoir-Rhyne Vaccine Ambassadors are proud to announce winners of the “We Can Fight COVID!” art contest. Dozens of young artists created and submitted artwork that promoted COVID safety. Their entries were judged by Claire Pope, assistant professor of visual art and coordinator of the art program at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Saline County, ARBenton Courier

Library holding Book Art Contest

The Saline County Library is calling for art submission from middle school, junior high and senior high students across Saline County for its Book Art Contest. "It is an art contest for all Saline County students," said Children's Library Manager Sarah Beth Lesko. She explained the contest is for students...
Visual ArtCommunity News

Pond Road School student wins statewide art contest

Charvi Yetish’s love for her family of four is apparent in her words, her actions, and most crystalline of all, her award-winning artwork. “I got into drawing because of my sister, because I saw her drawing for the first time and I thought I should try it out when I was little. I started to really like it, so I decided to continue drawing,” Yetish, a student at Pond Road Middle School, said of her inspiration.
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

ArtWalla's First Friday Art Tour virtual, in person

ArtWalla's Sept. 3 First Friday Art Tour will be offered virtually and in person at various venues throughout Walla Walla. The listing of venues is at artwalla.com/arttour. ArtWalla’s pop-up gallery will be at Combine Art Collective from 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. While there...
Visual Artshop-eat-surf.com

MERGE4 Launches Fuel the Future High School Art Contest

Santa Cruz-based sock brand, MERGE4, is pleased to announce the launch of their Fuel the Future 2021 art contest. High school students across the U.S. are invited to submit their original artwork for the opportunity to have their art on a pair of MERGE4 socks with a royalty contract with the brand that will benefit their school’s art program.
Visual ArtPosted by
DFW Community News

2021 Keller Art Walk call for artists

The 2021 Keller Art Walk is on! We’re accepting applications for artist vendors to participate in this years event. Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Old Town Keller West will be alive with artists, music and food for all ages. Follow this link for a vendor application and more information: Keller Art Walk.
Grand Island, NEHastings Tribune

Mural contest showcases high school art

High school artists from across the state gathered Wednesday to compete in the sixth annual Jackson Dinsdale Art Center Mural Competition. The competition brought more than 200 students from 37 high schools to Hastings College. Spread out in the parking lot at Hastings College’s Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, students from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy