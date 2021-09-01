Hispanic Voices Virtual Art Contest

We are looking for unique and creative artwork that celebrates our farming heritage. All submitted entries must be farm oriented or farm themed. Any art medium is acceptable, the categories are as follows: Pencil and Colored Pencil, Chalk and Charcoal, Crayon and Paint, Computer Generated and Self Determined/Other. Entries may or may not be matted or framed. Grades K-5 entries should be no larger than 12” x 18”. Grades 6-12 entries should be no larger than 18” x 18”. The name, grade, and phone number of the student, as well as homeschooled if applicable, must be clearly written on the back of the artwork. Entries will not be considered for prizes if this information is absent. Entries will be divided into categories based on age and as listed above. In each category, First, Second, Third, and two Honorable Mention ribbons will be awarded Best of Show will be chosen from three first place winners and cash prizes will be awarded.