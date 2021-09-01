Cancel
Ferry County, WA

Frost Advisory issued for Northeast Mountains, Okanogan Highlands by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Chewelah, Wallace, Osburn, Rathdrum, Republic, Eastport, St Maries, Moscow, Bonners Ferry, Kellogg, Mullan, Kettle Falls, Sandpoint, Wauconda, Newport, Priest River, Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, Deer Park, Pinehurst, Colville, and Inchelium. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coolest temperatures will likely be just after sunrise Thursday morning.

alerts.weather.gov

