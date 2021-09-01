Frost Advisory issued for Northeast Mountains, Okanogan Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA, much of Fire Weather Zone 285, including the Warner Mountains, the Modoc National Forest and the communities of Alturas, Canby, Adin, Tionesta, Newell and Davis Creek. In South Central OR, eastern and southeastern Fire Zone 624, including the Warner Mountains, Winter Rim, portions of the Fremont Winema National Forest, and the communities of Lakeview, Valley Falls and Bonanza, and Merrill. * Wind: Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.