Dorchester County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dorchester, Wicomico by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southeastern Maryland. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southeastern Maryland. Target Area: Dorchester; Wicomico The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland Northeastern Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vienna, or 9 miles south of Hurlock, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hurlock and Sharptown around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Galestown, Mardela Springs, Brookview, Eldorado, Linkwood and Bucktown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

