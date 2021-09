There is no change in the consolidative stance around USD/JPY, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected USD to ‘consolidate and trade within a 109.55/110.00 range’. Our view for consolidation was not wrong even though USD traded within a narrower range than expected (109.69/109.94). Despite the quiet price actions, the underlying tone appears to have softened somewhat and USD could drift lower to 109.55. For today, a clear break of this level is unlikely (next support is at 109.30). Resistance is 110.00.”