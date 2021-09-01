Cancel
Human remains found in Lolo National Forest in 2014 identified

Cover picture for the articlePHILLIPSBURG, Mont. – Human remains that were found in the Bidwell Gulch area on the Lower Rock Creek in the Welcome Creek Wilderness in 2014 have been identified Wednesday. According to a release from the Granite County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belonged to David Jon Milek of Dallas, Texas, and he was 32-years-old when his family last saw him in 2011.

