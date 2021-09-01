Cancel
San Angelo, TX

Clay Shoot, Cornhole & Washers Plus More in San Angelo

By Chuck Baker
96.5 The Rock
96.5 The Rock
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We keep you up to date with what's going on in and around the Concho Valley. Here's a look at what's happening in and around San Angelo... The Chicken Farm Art Center invites you to join in on their 2021 Concert in the Yard Season on Fri, Sept 3rd starting at 4 pm! Enjoy local musicians, tasty food and drink & shopping at their resident artist shops and studios. Come back on Sat, Sept 4th as they continue to Celebrate 50 years of Sharing the Art Spirit with plenty of Local Art, Music, Food, and Fun from 10 am – 5 pm. For more info, call 653-4936.

96.5 The Rock

96.5 The Rock

San Angelo, TX
96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

