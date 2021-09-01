CDC Issues New Guidance for Unvaccinated Travelers Ahead of Labor Day
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hasn't changed its tune when it comes to unvaccinated people traveling just because it's nearly Labor Day. The agency continues to recommend that people who have yet to get the shot, or shots depending on the vaccine, delay any travel plans until they are fully inoculated against COVID-19. This week, the CDC encouraged those who remain unvaccinated to stay home this upcoming holiday weekend. "First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated at a White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing on Tuesday, CNN reported.www.travelpulse.com
