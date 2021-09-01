(Mostly) Friday Night Lights Roundup: Aug. 27

A little bit of lightning delayed but did not stop the Glacier Wolfpack from pummeling Belgrade 52-0 in their opening game at Legends Stadium. Jake Rendina ran for three touchdowns and Gage Sliter threw for three more as the Wolfpack defense shut out the Panthers. Glacier proved to be more than a one-man running show — even as Rendina scored from 3, 9 and 2 yards out, the Wolfpack’s throwing game was just as successful. Sliter tossed his TDs to Jake Turner (23 yards), Tate Kauffman (29) and Luke Bilau (7), who threw one of his own from 39 yards out to Connor Sullivan. Patrick Rohrbach was 7-for-7 on extra points and kicked a 22-yard field goal for the Wolfpack in the fourth quarter.