Fall is just around the corner, and that means it's nearly time to wrap yourself in your coziest cardigan and watch Nora Ephron movies. In a new interview with Vulture, Rosie O'Donnell opened up about her experiences making Sleepless In Seattle, where she co-starred as Becky, Meg Ryan's wisecracking best friend who was given the best line in the entire film: "You don’t want to be in love; you want to be in love in a movie." The comedian was more than happy to share about her time on the set of the beloved romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks, and she told a hilarious anecdote about a speech that she just couldn't get right.