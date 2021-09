In the first match of the season, Whitefish’s Gabe Menicke popped to the top of the state’s scoring list after finding the net four times against Frenchtown. The Bulldogs won 9-1, making 24 shots on goal with Collin Lyman scoring twice and Joe Brandt, Townsend Reed and Lou Kofal each adding one. The win marks the 43rd straight victory for the Bulldogs, the most consecutive wins by program in state history.