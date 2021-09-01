Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Acosta, Kaye Look to Take First Step Toward Qatar During Upcoming Qualifiers

Colorado Rapids
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rapids midfield duo of Mark-Anthony Kaye and Kellyn Acosta hope to take the first steps toward qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with three matches in the coming days. The Toronto-born Kaye and Canada begin their quest to qualify for a first World Cup since 1986 with a...

www.coloradorapids.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellyn Acosta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Fifa World Cup#El Salvador#Canada#Bmo Field#Usmnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Colorado Rapids

Kellyn Acosta Named to US World Cup Qualifying Roster

Midfielder Kellyn Acosta will have a chance to continue his great run of form for the U.S. men’s national team as he's been called in ahead of the first three World Cup Qualifying matches. Head coach Gregg Berhalter has called 26 players to begin preparations for the start of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying.
MLSColorado Rapids

Keys Against Quakes: Next Man Up With Kaye, Acosta Out

After an undefeated August, the Colorado Rapids will head to California in a nationally televised match against the San Jose Earthquakes. The Rapids are 5-3-2 (W-L-D) on the road, with three wins in their last four away matches. But the Quakes are undefeated in their last 10. They haven’t lost...
Soccerstarsandstripesfc.com

SSFC Podcast, Episode 59: World Cup qualifying begins!

The Octagon is here! On Episode 59, we dive into the start of World Cup qualifying for the United States Men’s National Team, and we’re excited about the week to come!. First, we analyze the roster and where there could be some rotation for the USMNT. We have a legit goalkeeper competition, and the question will be who gets the start on Thursday against El Salvador, Sunday against Canada, and next Wednesday against Honduras. We also have a couple of guys on this roster that were not on the Nations League roster or the Gold Cup roster, Ricardo Pepi and Konrad de la Fuente. We’re excited about them as well. Finally, while Tim Weah had to withdraw from the roster due to an injury he suffered with Lille, Christian Pulisic has been cleared from his positive Covid-19 diagnosis and is in camp.
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

USA vs. El Salvador, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Man of the Match

Well, that was one way to get the 2022 World Cup Qualifying cycle started. The United States Men’s National Team came out of El Salvador with a draw that was neither very convincing nor particularly damaging to their qualification hopes. The voting results of the community really reflect this ho-hum result with just a handful of players who scored over a six.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Tokyo Paralympics kick off amid COVID state of emergency

The Tokyo Paralympics officially began on Tuesday as athletes representing 162 countries and a delegation of refugees processed in the parade of nations before the cauldron was lit. Driving the news: The opening ceremony for the 16th Summer Paralympics took place in a spectator-less stadium and featured a smaller number...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Overwatch League Cancels Live Postseason Events Due to COVID Concerns

The Overwatch League has announced that its live, postseason events will be canceled due to concerns surrounding the growing cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant. The worsening COVID-19 conditions has meant that teams will face difficulty in travelling to the United States with their full rosters. The live events were planned to take place largely centered around Dallas and Los Angeles but instead will now be switching to Hawaii, similar to how they handled this year's in-season tournaments.
TravelPosted by
Reuters

England adds Thailand and Montenegro to travel red list

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - England will add Thailand and Montenegro to its "red list" of destinations that require travellers to quarantine in a hotel on their return, the government said. Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Azores would be added to England's "green list" of places that...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Record Year: Qatar Airways Shows Strong Growth To North America

Qatar Airways has 13 non-stop routes to the US and Canada this year. Despite the pandemic and the resulting restrictions, the airline has more capacity to North America this year than any other. And in a week in September, it has 50 more departures than it did pre-pandemic. 13 routes...
SoccerJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Welcome to CONCACAF: Bumpy fields, showering at hotel

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Among 15 players at RB Leipzig who headed last week to national teams, Tyler Adams tried to explain to teammates what it’s like playing in CONCACAF, which allows subpar fields in outdated stadiums that elite leagues don’t tolerate. “They sit there and laugh because...
New York City, NYwsau.com

Djokovic takes first unsteady step toward calendar slam

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic took a first unsteady step toward completing the calendar-year Grand Slam on Tuesday as the Serb laboured into the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-1 win over dashing Danish teenager Holger Rune. On paper, the contest was a...
CancerColorado Rapids

Major League Soccer Launches Kick Childhood Cancer Month

MLS, MLS WORKS – the League’s social responsibility platform – and Continental Tire are teaming up to support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the 8th annual “Kick Childhood Cancer” campaign to raise awareness of pediatric cancers and fundraise for childhood cancer research. The Kick Childhood Cancer campaign will promote and...
MLSColorado Rapids

Rapids Top Quakes 1-0, Move to Second in West

Dominique Badji scored one minute after coming on to lead the Colorado Rapids (12-4-5, 41 points) to a 1-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes (6-8-8, 24 points) and second place in the Western Conference standings, one point behind first-place Seattle with a game in hand. The win is Colorado’s sixth of the season as the visitor, tying a post-shootout era club record set in 2011. Badji’s goal in the 89th minute was his first since re-joining the club via trade in July. The Rapids allowed just two shots on target as William Yarbrough posted his MLS-leading ninth clean sheet of the season. The Rapids have won five of their last seven and are unbeaten in that time, while San Jose’s 10-game unbeaten run comes to an end.
Soccerchatsports.com

Pulisic status to be determined ahead of USMNT's clash with Canada

The Chelsea star will undergo one final fitness test as he nears a return from Covid-19 U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter says Christian Pulisic's status for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Canada remains uncertain while also revealing that Zack Steffen will miss out once again with a back issue.
MLSgoal.com

Sargent or Pefok - who should start for USMNT against Canada?

After having to settle for a scoreless draw against El Salvador, Gregg Berhalter has some decisions to make on Sunday. Sunday's match is just game two of 14 in the U.S. men's national team's World Cup qualifying journey, but there's a sense that it is one that could define how things really look from here on out.
Soccerchatsports.com

LIVE: USMNT Hosts Canada in World Cup Qualifying; Reyna, McKennie Out

The U.S. men's national team welcomes Christian Pulisic back to its lineup, but it'll be missing two of its key cogs as it continues World Cup qualifying vs. Canada. Gio Reyna has a hamstring strain and has been ruled out vs. Canada and Wednesday night vs. Honduras, while Weston McKennie has been dropped for an unspecified "violation of team policy" for Sunday night's qualifier in Nashville, Tenn.
UEFAkfgo.com

Soccer-Ellis to lead advisory group on future of women’s game

(Reuters) – FIFA has appointed former World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis to lead the technical advisory group on the future of women’s football, the sport’s world governing body said on Sunday. Ellis, who lifted the World Cup with the U.S. in 2015 and 2019, will work with various stakeholders to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy