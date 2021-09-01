Weiser Announces Indictments in Elijah McClain Investigation

Authorities are cracking down on so-called "straw purchases" that have helped fuel gun violence in Chicago this year. There have been more than 2,300 shootings in Chicago this year. During Labor Day weekend, five people were killed and dozens others were wounded following a spate of gun violence, CBS Chicago reported. Authorities have said straw purchases — when a third party buys a weapon on behalf of another person — have contributed to the increase in shootings across the city.