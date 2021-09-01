Cancel
Public Safety

Weiser Announces Indictments in Elijah McClain Investigation

By Colorado Pols
coloradopols.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Aurora police officers and two paramedics will face criminal charges, including manslaughter, in connection with the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. A state grand jury indicted Aurora police officers Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema, former officer Jason Rosenblatt and paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec on 32 counts, according to an indictment made public Wednesday by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

www.coloradopols.com

