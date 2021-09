Are you planning to travel to La Gomera, Spain soon? Read our tips below on the things to do in La Gomera with suggested tours!. La Gomera is a paradise for hiking enthusiasts! It is the second-smallest island in Spain’s Canary Island. The island’s rugged volcanic mountains challenge every hiker. Not only that but if you want to explore and get closer to nature, La Gomera is boasting with dense forests with trees covered in green moss. A place of pure tranquility and calmness. With all other places you can visit on this island, you’d definitely enjoy the days of staying here. So for your future reference, read our short guide below!