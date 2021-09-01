ICP/BRL - Internet Computer Brazil Real

Over the past 24 hours, Internet Computer's (CRYPTO: ICP) price rose 5.32% to $62.84. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 3.0% gain, moving from $61.05 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $700.65. The chart...
Internet Computer has been one of the worst-hit coins in the cryptocurrency market because of volatility this year. However, unlike most cryptocurrencies that crashed because of a pullback from the entire market, ICP’s crash was different because it was attributed to insider trading. Dfinity, the company behind this coin, is also facing a lawsuit on this. Nevertheless, ICP has recovered and is currently on a significant uptrend.
Dfinity’s Internet Computer has announced the release of 10,000 nonfungible tokens (NFT). Users are eligible to claim their free token Wednesday at 8 pm UTC. Conceptualized by brothers Przemek and Tomasz Chojecki, alongside Adam Stępnik, the trio was inspired to create the avatars following acronym comparisons to the 1990s hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse and the overwhelming success of the legendary CryptoPunk NFTs.
The HyperDrive hub is a multifunctional connectivity solution for iMac users that will enable them to enjoy enhanced control over their system and more. The USB hub is designed for the latest iMac desktop computers and works by being attached to one of the USB-C ports on the rear before being mounted on the lower section of the unit. Users can then immediately access two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, SD card readers and even an HDMI port on the rear.
This Apple Mac mini concept has been designed by Qocept Graphics as a rendering of what a next-generation version of the desktop computer could look like in the near future. The computer maintains a compact design that measures in at just 13.5cm in both length and width, while also featuring a thickness of 3cm to position it as the thinnest Mac yet. The aluminum casing on the computer is imagined in several chromatic finish options and paired with a thin acrylic cover to help with heat dissipation and overall style aesthetics.
New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The customer service landscape has changed radically with the increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). According to reports, 50 per cent of consumers no longer care if they are dealing with humans or AI-enabled assistants. Backed by this trend, customer support automation platform Verloop.io,...
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, just got rejected by another country. This time, the exchange found itself unwelcome in South Africa, whose regulator warned users against it. The regulator said that Binance lacks licenses and authorization to work in the country. Immediately after receiving the order to...
Santa Is Bringing Bitcoin (BTC) To $100K for Christmas. Bitcoin’s price will hit $100,000 by Christmas. Crypto analyst — PlanB made the forecast based on Bitcoin’s S2F model. Many others believe that Bitcoin will certainly hit $100,000 by the end of 2021. Crypto analyst — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) shares a tweet...
BTC becomes legal tender in El Salvador: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week. After the weekend turned from sideways to surge for BTC price action, bulls are now targeting $54,000 and higher. BTC becomes legal tender in El Salvador: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week.
Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock may still be down from the high prices it hit during the “meme stock” waves earlier this year. Yet is it time to "buy the dip" with this lidar play? Not so fast. Why not? First, Microvision has yet to demonstrate that it's set to join the...
Swiss based Banca del Ceresio has chosen deltaconX’s regulatory platform to fulfil its reporting obligations under FinfraG — a transaction reporting obligation put into effect by the Swiss Financial Market Infrastructure Act. The platform will also assist Banca del Ceresio with meeting its European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) requirements. Michele...
Play-to-Earn NFT Games Gain Popularity in South America. Venezuela and Argentina are two South American countries where these games in NFT format are gaining more followers every day. Among the most popular games are Axie Infinity and CrytoBlades, both of which are “employing” many young people and adults who are...
Social media platforms are constantly under fire for their lack of total end-to-end encryption, existing privacy policies and censorship – but a blockchain-based solution might spell the end to an era of centralized social media dominance. In many ways, social media is a vital component of daily life for both...
The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
The heir of the Russian throne, Gueorgui Romanov, descendant of the last Zar, Nicolás II, will marry on October 1 at the Cathedral of San Isaak in St. Petersburg. As reported today the Cathedral Office of the Cathedral, Gueorgui, the Unique Son of María Romanova, Head of the Russian Imperial House, will contract nuptials with the Italian citizen Rebecca Bettarini.
Face recognition nowadays on various social media, among other places online, is driven by specialist face recognition AI. While AI is generally thought to be getting intelligent over time, sometimes, there can be major mishaps too. In the latest such case, as spotted by The New York Times, the Facebook AI recently identified black men in a Daily Mail Facebook video from June 2020 as "Primates".
In March 2020, NBC Brian Williams was criticized for a simple math error while discussing Bloomberg on MSNBC. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST,” Williams read, quoting a Twitter user’s post.
A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was...
To understand quantum computing, we spoke to Erik Lucero, PhD, research scientist and site lead for Google Santa Barbara, the company’s Quantum AI campus. Lucero ’05 began his studies at CU Denver, where he double majored in electrical engineering and physics. Bits, Qubits, and Superposition. Before we move on to...
Comments / 0