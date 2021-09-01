OPINION: Get out of your comfort zone and study abroad

*Columns are the opinions of their respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Wichitan as an organization.*. College is the time to push yourself and try things you wouldn’t normally have the opportunity for, and MSU’s study abroad program is no exception. This summer I studied French in France through MSU, and it changed me in the best of ways. I felt immersed in the culture and language, conquered quite a few fears and even ended up adding a French minor to my degree plan because I loved it so much. Now that I’m back on the MSU campus, I feel the need to tell everyone to take any opportunity they have to travel. Traveling is not only fun and freeing, but it also gives the traveler the chance to feel culturally enriched and to get out of their comfort zone. With these thoughts in mind, I set my sights on studying abroad in France and, as a result, discovered how natural it was to conquer my fears.